Rearview Camera Glitches Force Massive Toyota Recall: What To Know

Toyota is recalling nearly 394,000 trucks and SUVs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a recall notice from Wednesday, Oct. 1. The recall affects 2022-2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid pickups, along with 2023-2025 Sequoia Hybrid SUVs.

A software glitch can cause the backup camera display to go half green, full green, or black when the vehicle is in reverse. According to the NHTSA, the malfunction violates federal rear visibility standards and raises the risk of crashing while backing up a vehicle.

The recall impacts 393,838 of these vehicles:

Toyota Tundra - 220,855

Toyota Tundra Hybrid - 105,005

Toyota Sequoia Hybrid - 67,978

Dealers will update the display software for free. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed starting on Sunday, Nov. 16.

You can learn more about the recall on the NHTSA's website or by calling Toyota at 1-800-331-4331.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.