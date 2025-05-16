Reality Show Where Immigrants Compete For US Citizenship Being Explored By DHS

Under Secretary Kristi Noem, the department has increasingly adopted a media-savvy approach in connection with its initiatives.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin confirmed that discussions with the show’s producer are ongoing, emphasizing that the proposal is in the preliminary stages of review and would need to go through a “thorough” vetting process, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The concept was introduced by Rob Worsoff, a producer known for his work on the reality series Duck Dynasty, according to the Daily Mail, which first reported news of the potential show.

Worsoff, a Canadian immigrant himself, told The Wall Street Journal that the show aims to celebrate the values and significance of American citizenship, saying, “This is not The Hunger Games for immigrants.”

McLaughlin noted that DHS receives numerous pitches annually for television programs, including documentaries about border security and investigative series.

