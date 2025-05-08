‘Real Housewives’ Is Coming To Rhode Island: Fans Can Only Dream Taylor Swift Will Be Cast

Bravo announced Wednesday, May 7, that it had greenlit the franchise's 11th series: "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island."

It's the first time the reality series, produced by Andy Cohen, has ventured into New England.

Set against the shores of the Ocean State, the Real Housewives franchise will now explore a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders with deep roots in the community and families dating back generations. With luxurious lifestyles, thriving businesses, and messy family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past — or each other.

And it's not just drama-hungry fans looking forward to the newest cast of wine-sipping, shade-throwing ladies. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said the "Real Housewives" will help boost the state's economy.

While the cast has not yet been announced, one hopeful fan is rooting for Taylor Swift, who owns the famed Harkness House in Watch Hill.

Rhode Island House Speaker Joe Shekarchi added that he believes the series will serve as a powerful promotional tool for the state.

"From catering and site usage for filming to increasing tourism, the film and TV industry generates revenue for our local businesses and brings in millions of dollars to our state," he said in a news release.

Bravo has not yet announced when "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" will begin airing.

