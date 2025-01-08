Raw Kitten Food Sold In NY Recalled Due To Salmonella Contamination, FDA Says

The Food and Drug Administration said the recall impacts two-pound logs of Blue Ridge Beef's kitten mix with lot number N25-0716 (UPC 854298001436).

A customer complained about a cat getting sick after eating the mix and a food sample was collected on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. The Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the product tested positive for salmonella on Friday, Jan. 3.

The FDA said the food was primarily sold in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia between Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 26, 2024.

According to its website, Blue Ridge Beef has operated since 1979 and is based in Statesville, North Carolina. The company sells many types of raw dog and cat food mixes.

The American Veterinary Medical Association has discouraged cat and dog owners from feeding their pets raw meat. The AVMA warns that raw or undercooked foods can cause pets to develop foodborne illnesses.

Salmonella symptoms range from nausea and diarrhea to more serious conditions in humans and animals. Pet owners who handled this food and experience symptoms should contact their healthcare provider, while pets exhibiting lethargy, fever, or vomiting should be seen by a veterinarian.

The following stores are listed as retailers on the Blue Ridge Beef website:

Connecticut

Wholesome Animal Grocery Store, Avon

Litchfield Pet Supply, Bantam

Tail Waggers, Bethel

Thomaston Feed, Brookfield and Cheshire

Dogology, Canton

Rocky's Raw LLC, East Hartford

Green Tails Market, Farmington

Natural & Organic Pet, Middlebury

Mystic Pet Supply, Mystic

Your Healthy Pet, Newtown

Paw Print Pantry, Niantic

Animal Wellness Veterinary Center, Norwalk

The Feed Bag, Old Saybrook

Pet Aesthetics, Southbury

Wholesome Pet, Southbury

Sweet Pea Natural Pet Foods, South Windsor

Pet Superbowl, Stafford

H3 Pet Supply, Stratford

Bone Appetite, Watertown

Maryland

Pet Barn, Annapolis

All American Pets, Baltimore

Poor Boy’s, Baltimore

Baron’s K-9 Market, Bel Air

Pet Nirvana, Bel Air

Westwood Pet Center, Bethesda

Wag n Wash, California

Crunchies Natural Pet Foods, Crofton

Central Dawgma, Frederick

Lil’ Pets, Jarrettsville

Sean Patrick’s Pet Spa, Laurel

Greenstreet Gardens, Lothian

Scratch and Sniff Pet Supplies, Phoenix

Johnson’s Feed & Seed, Salisbury

All for the Pet, Severna Park

Pepper’s Pet Pantry, Solomons

Pet Depot, Timonium

Muttropolitan, Waldorf

The Playful Pup, White Plains

Chesapeake Paws, West River

Massachusetts

Ciao Bow Wow, Andover

The Hungry Dog, Belchertown

The Dog Paddle, Bourne

Brookline Dog Grooming & Pet Supplies, Brookline

Animal Krackers, Gloucester

Bensdotter’s Pet, Great Barrington

Ellie’s Pet Barn, Holden

Pawsitively Natural, Humarock

Pet Food Shoppe, Lakeville

Raw To Go, Manchester

Pet World, Natick

The Natural Dog, Newburyport

Tony’s Pet Oasis, North Grafton

Paws-tively Purr-fect Nutrition, Oxford

The Healthy Animal, Pembroke

Champion Kennels, Sterling

Noah’s Ark Pet Shop, Southbridge

Healthy Paws Pet Center, Ware

Pets Gone Healthy, West Marlborough

Fuzzy Pant’s Pet Shop, Worcester

New York

Genesee Feeds, Batavia

PetSaver Superstore, Brighton, Greece, and Webster

Buddy and Friends, East Amherst

One True North, East Aurora and Eden

Houndstooth Bakery & Boutique, Sidney

Pet Health Plus, Spencerport

Pennsylvania

Chaar Pet, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton

JustJak’s Wags-n-Whiskers, Altoona and Hollidaysburg

Every Dog!, Bartonsville

Phillips Pet Supply, Bath

GiggyBites Bakery & Marketplace, Chadds Ford

Pampered Paws-N-Claws, Claridge

Stately Pet Supply, Clarks Summit

Abel Pet Supply, Coatesville

McCracken’s Pet Food & Supply, Elizabethtown

Fairmount Pet Shoppe, Fairmount

The Feed Store, Harrisburg

Village Pet Supplies, Luzerne

Pet Store Universe, Lehighton

Brandt’s Mill, Lebanon

Dogs & Cats Rule, Newtown

Baltimore Pet Shoppe, Philadelphia

Virginia

Chico’s Natural Pet Market, Alexandria

Dogma Bakery & Boutique, Arlington

Fin & Feather, Ashland

Pet Paradise, Carrollton

Weber’s Pet Market, Chantilly, Fairfax, and Herndon

All Things Pawssible, Charlottesville

Central Meats, Chesapeake

Dog Day Afternoon, Leesburg

Muddy Paws, Norfolk

Felix & Oscar, Springfield

Consumers are advised to return the recalled product to the store where it was purchased or dispose of it securely.

