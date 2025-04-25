'Pure Evil': Predator Who Sexually Abused 2 Children In Hudson Valley Learns His Fate, DA Says

Poughkeepsie resident Natalio Figueroa was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, April 25 in connection to his sexual abuse of two children younger than 13, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office said.

Figueroa's sentencing comes after he admitted in February to trying to have sex with a child younger than 13 in Poughkeepsie. He also admitted to engaging in over two acts of sexual conduct with a child younger than 11 between March 2014 and March 2017, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted rape and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

In a statement on Friday, Dutchess County DA Anthony Parisi said Figueroa committed "acts of pure evil — calculated, predatory abuse that shattered the innocence of two defenseless children.

"The trauma these victims endured is unimaginable, and no sentence can truly measure the devastation left behind. But today’s outcome ensures that this predator will not walk free for a very long time," Parisi continued.

In addition to his prison sentence, Figueroa will also serve 20 years of post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender once he is released.

