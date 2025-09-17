Publishers Clearing House Checks Stop For Winners After Bankruptcy Sale: Report

Ten prize winners are among PCH's largest unsecured creditors, according to federal court records obtained by The New York Times. The Jericho, New York-based sweepstakes giant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in April.

PCH reported liabilities between $50 million and $100 million, with assets of just $1 million to $10 million. In July, online casino operator ARB Interactive bought PCH out of bankruptcy for $7.1 million.

A federal bankruptcy judge will decide how to divide the remaining assets among creditors, including unpaid prize winners.

"You can't do that as a sweepstakes company," former PCH executive Darrell Lester told the Times. "You can't not pay the winners. That's a cardinal sin."

ARB said on Friday, Sept. 12, that it'll only pay prizes awarded after Tuesday, July 15. That leaves many earlier winners in limbo, including two "SuperPrizes" worth up to $2.5 million combined and a $975,000 award on Saturday, May 31.

For decades, Publishers Clearing House was known for its van-in-the-driveway moments, balloons, and oversized checks. The company was founded in 1953, selling several magazine subscriptions through direct mailings instead of door-to-door sales.

The Times interviewed several PCH winners, including John Wylie, a Washington state man who won $5,000 a week "forever" in 2012.

"I'm getting the shaft, on top of the shaft," the 60-year-old said.

Wylie received $260,000 prizes every January, but the lifetime checks stopped in 2025, and he needed to get a part-time job after buying a home and retiring.

"I won't make enough money to even pay the mortgage," he said.

Tamar and Matthew Veatch, disabled Army veterans from Oregon raising three children, also saw their nearly $200,000 annual payments end after winning in 2021.

"They have absolutely ruined people's lives," Matthew Veatch said. "We're literally in a worse spot now than we were when we won."

In a statement, ARB told the Times that it gave money to the bankruptcy estate and will set up a system to guarantee future prize payments.

"Our vision is to rebuild PCH as a brand synonymous with trust, excitement and long-term integrity, and to ensure that every future winner can have full confidence their prizes will be paid in full, no matter what," an ARB spokesperson said.

The spokesperson didn't say how much money ARB contributed.

The missed prize payouts are the latest issue for PCH. In April, the Federal Trade Commission forced the company to pay $18.5 million in refunds to more than 280,000 people misled by deceptive sweepstakes emails.

PCH is promoting another $1 million prize, which is expected to be awarded on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

