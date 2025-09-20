Public Health Alert Issued For Ready-To-Eat Wraps Sold At Trader Joe's

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert after food-contact surface samples tied to a ready-to-eat turkey wrap tested positive for Listeria.

The product was produced Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, and marked with “Best By Sep 16, 2025,” which fell on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The alert covers ten-ounce clear plastic clamshell packages labeled “TRADER JOE’S TURKEY GOBBLER WRAP,” bearing establishment number P-1644 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The item shipped to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide. FSIS did not request a recall because the affected product is no longer available for purchase, but officials are concerned some units may still be in home refrigerators.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

In pregnant women, the infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness. Consumers who purchased the product should not eat it. Throw it away or return it to the store.

Sample labels and full details are available on the FSIS website.

Trader Joe’s Customer Relations can be reached at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or file a report at the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.

