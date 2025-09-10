Light Rain Fog/Mist 62°

Protesters Confront Trump Face-To-Face During Rare DC Night Out: Watch

A rare dinner stop in Washington, DC for President Donald Trump turned tense when protesters confronted him face-to-face inside Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, a short distance from the White House.

President Trump speaks to reporters before entering Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab on Tuesday, Sept. 9, where protesters confronted him. From left are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and JD Vance.

 Photo Credit: CSPAN
Joe Lombardi
Trump arrived by motorcade with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other senior officials on Tuesday night, Sept. 9. 

After stepping inside and greeting patrons, a group waving Palestinian flags moved in, chanting, “Free DC, free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time.” The activist group Code Pink later said it organized the action. Videos of the encounter circulated on social media and can be viewed here.

As agents ushered the demonstrators out, one member of the Secret Service was heard telling them, “Time to go.” 

One protester yelled, “He’s terrorizing communities in DC," as the clash came amid fresh tensions over public safety and federal authority in the nation’s capital. 

On Monday, Aug. 11, Trump ordered a US government military operation in Washington, DC as part of a crackdown on crime. 

He temporarily federalized the DC National Guard and assumed short-term control of local police to bolster security, protect federal sites, and “beautify” the city.

Trump paused briefly to speak with reporters outside the restaurant before entering. 

Asked whether a birthday greeting to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein released by House Oversight members bore his authentic signature, he said: “It’s not my signature, and it’s not the way I speak. And anybody that’s covered me for a long time know that’s not my language. It’s nonsense. And frankly you’re wasting your time.” 

