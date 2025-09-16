Prime Big Deal Days Return As Amazon Tightens Benefit Sharing Rules: What To Know

Prime Big Deal Days will begin at 3:01 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 7, Amazon announced in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 16. Early offers are already live, including up to 50% off Samsonite travel gear, 40% off holiday décor and entertaining items, and fall clothing starting at $10.

Amazon is promoting deals across toys, electronics, home goods, beauty, and seasonal décor. Members can also shop curated lists like the Holiday Shop, Top 100 Gifts, and Toys We Love to get a head start on seasonal buying.

The sale comes just after Amazon ends its Prime Invitee Program on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The online retailer is removing a longtime option for members to share free shipping with another adult at a different address.

Under the new policy, benefits can be shared only with one adult living in the same household through Amazon Family. Members can still add up to four teens and four child profiles for delivery perks, Prime Video with ads, Prime Reading, and third-party offers such as Grubhub.

Other perks are rolling out ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

Gas savings of $1 per gallon on one fill-up of up to 35 gallons start on Thursday, Oct. 3, at bp, Amoco, and participating ampm stations. Grocery shoppers can take $15 off $55 or more at Amazon Fresh through Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Prime members using Grubhub+ can claim one free McDonald's 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal per day through Sunday, Oct. 5. Young adults ages 18-24 can sign up for a six-month free trial before paying a discounted membership rate.

The October shopping blitz follows a challenging summer for Prime sign-ups.

US subscriptions during the three weeks leading up to July's four-day Prime Day sale fell about 5% from 2024 and missed internal goals by a similar margin, Reuters reported. During the event itself, Amazon signed up 1.6 million new members, beating its target by about 6%, but still came up roughly 2% short for the full 21-day period.

Prime Big Deal Days will run simultaneously across the US and 18 other countries, including first-time events in Colombia, Ireland, and Mexico.

