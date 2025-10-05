Priest Found Dead In Rectory After Not Showing Up To Mass In NJ, Cops Say

Officers were called to the church around 8:33 a.m. after the priest failed to appear for 7 a.m. Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Officers responded to the rectory and received no response but could see someone lying on the ground, Miller said. They forced entry and discovered the priest's body.

Miller said no foul play is suspected. The priest's name had not been released as of press time.

