Pride, With Purpose: 2025’s Retailers Promoting Pride Month This June

As June begins, so does Pride Month. It's a time to celebrate identity, visibility, and progress. While some brands have taken a quieter approach this year, others continue to show up with meaningful campaigns, financial contributions, and a commitment to inclusion that goes beyond surface-level gestures.

The Pride flag symbolizes inclusion, unity, and love—values championed by the retailers proudly supporting the LGBTQ+ community this June.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Alexandra_Koch
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
For many, Pride Month is also a time to support the organizations driving lasting change. Groups such as PFLAG, the nation's first and largest organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, and the Trevor Project, a leading force in suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youth, provide vital resources and life-saving support throughout the year.

This June, several major brands are supporting efforts like these—with campaigns, collections, and contributions that aim to make an impact.

Converse

H&M

  • Matching donations to The Trevor Project (up to $150,000)
  • Sponsor of World Pride Parade in Washington, D.C.
  • Sponsor of the ACLU’s Pride Reception in New York City
  • Partnering with Translatable, a nonprofit founded by Zaya and Dwyane Wade

J.Crew

Levi’s

L'Occitane

  • Donating 5% of all June sales (up to $25,000) to PFLAG

Michaels

  • Pride collection of decorations and accessories
  • Donating a portion of proceeds from its Pride assortment—up to $25,000—to support PFLAG’s mission

Nike

Sephora

Ulta Beauty

Whether you're shopping for something new or simply curious about how companies are engaging with Pride Month, these are the brands putting inclusion front and center—with purpose, not just promotion.

Because in a month that celebrates authenticity, the most powerful statement a brand can make is showing up—with action, accountability, and heart.

