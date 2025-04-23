President Trump To Give Commencement Address At West Point

In a late night post on Truth Social on Monday, April 21, Trump revealed he would be giving commencement speeches at both West Point and the University of Alabama.

In his post, Trump called both schools "really GREAT places."

"Stay tuned for times and dates!!!" the President continued.

West Point's graduation ceremony is set to be held on Saturday, May 24 for the Class of 2025. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Michie Stadium.

The President's address will come months after the school disbanded several extracurricular and social clubs related to gender, race, and ethnicity per his orders involving government diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, as Daily Voice previously reported.

This included the disbandment of organizations such as the Asian-Pacific Forum Club, Society of Women Engineers Club, National Society of Black Engineers Club, and the Latin Cultural Club.

West Point is located within the Orange County town of Highlands.

