Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets To $1.8B — Second Biggest In US History: How To Get Your Tickets

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is now worth an eye-popping $1.8 billion, the second-largest lottery jackpot in US history after no winners claimed a $1.7 billion prize in Wednesday's drawing.

The jackpot comes with a potential cash option of $826.4 million.

“Excitement is building as players look forward to tomorrow night’s drawing for this historic jackpot,” Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO stated. “We encourage everyone to play responsibly and take pride in knowing that every $2 ticket also helps support good causes in their community.”

The only jackpot bigger came in November 2022, when a single ticket in California hit for a staggering $2.04 billion.

On Wednesday, four players matched five numbers and hit the Power Play for $2 million. Another 11 matched five balls for $1 million prizes.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and select airport terminals.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 42nd straight without a jackpot winner since May 31, and it’s already produced 101 tickets worth $1 million or more.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA;

$1.80 Billion (estimated) – Sept. 6, 2025;

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA;

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN;

$1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR;

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA;

$842.4 Million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI;

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI;

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA;

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA.

Saturday's drawing will be the 42nd drawing since the jackpot was last hit in California on May 31, matching the longest jackpot run in history, which was set on April 6, 2024, with a $1.326 billion jackpot winner in Oregon.

The odds of hitting the jackpot stand at 1 in 292,201,338. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

