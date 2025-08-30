Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Before Saturday Drawing — Sixth-Largest Jackpot Ever

The drawing on Saturday, Aug. 30 is worth an estimated $1 billion jackpot, which is good for a reported $453.1 million cash payout.

No winners came forward after the latest drawing — though six players won at least $1 million — as the jackpot continues to grow to record numbers.

It is just the 12th time in Lottery history that a jackpot has hit $1 billion, and the sixth Powerball jackpot to hit that mark.

There have now been 39 consecutive drawings without a grand-prize winner as the jackpot continues to swell.

The billion-dollar prize is the largest since April 2024, when a player claimed a $1.326 billion prize — good for a nice $621 million payout.

The game hasn't seen a jackpot winner since May 31, when a California player claimed a $204.5 million prize.

During this 39-drawing streak, the game has created 62 million-dollar winners and 608 tickets worth $50,000 or more.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.