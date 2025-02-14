Potential Nor'easter Will Bring Dangerous Mix Of Snow, Ice, Rain: Here's Timing

The system is expected to arrive in the early afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 15, with precipitation continuing through the overnight into Sunday, Feb. 16, according to the National Weather Service.

"It has the potential to evolve into a strong Nor'easter -- something we haven't seen much of this season," said AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin.

Precipitation will become all rain except in northernmost areas early Sunday morning.

AccuWeather released updated snowfall predictions on Friday morning, Feb. 14, showing that accumulating snow is now expected in areas farther south than originally forecast, mainly in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. (See the first image above.)

Snowfall Projections:

1 to 3 inches – Lightest shade of blue

3 to 6 inches – Medium shade of blue

6 to 12 inches – Darkest shade of blue

Note: Forecast totals may shift as the system develops.

Areas where the most significant icing is predicted are shown in the darker shade of pink in the second image above.

"Be prepared for slippery roads," the National Weather Service warns. "Slow down and use caution while driving.

"If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury."

Valentine's Day will provide a respite from the weekend system and a midweek storm that will push off the East Coast during the day on Thursday. It will be sunny with seasonable temps on Friday, Feb. 14 ahead of the arrival of the next storm.

Rain will taper off to showers from south to north on Sunday.

The outlook for Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17, calls for cold temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

