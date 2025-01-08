Potent Storm Packed With Snow, Ice Expected To Take Aim At Northeast After First Slamming South

The current projected time frame for the storm is Friday night, Jan. 10, into Saturday evening, Jan. 11, according to the National Weather Service.

The initial scenario for the storm predicts the heaviest snow moving from the Midwest into the Mid-Atlantic. (See the first image above.)

The second scenario has the storm strengthening as it moves toward the Northeast, which would mean heavy snow in the locations shown in the darkest shade of blue. (Click on the second image above.)

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter says that "Not only would such a storm bring a substantial amount of snow to cities such as Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and even Boston from Saturday to Saturday night, but it would also increase winds along the coast on par with a major Nor'easter.

"However, this scenario is much less likely--say only about a 15 percent chance of occurrence--but still poses enough of a threat to be monitored closely."

If the storm track winds up being something in between the two scenarios, it "would spread a decent amount of snow and slippery roads northward into Virginia, eastern Maryland, part of Delaware and South Jersey on Saturday and perhaps eastern Long Island, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts on Saturday night," AccuWeather notes.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

