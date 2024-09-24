Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Owners Hopping River To Open New Venue

Dutchess County's Mill House Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie announced this month that it will open The Ridge by Mill House in Ulster County, in Highland.

The Ridge, located at 387 South St., is the former site of the Gunk Haus and is slated to premiere its new concept restaurant this winter.

Owned by Daniel Crocco, executive chef and co-owner, and Jamie Bishop, brewmaster, say the new venture will be a stop for locals and visitors alike with its "elevated American cuisine."

“After perfecting our menu, service, and overall guest experience for the last decade, opening a new restaurant felt like the natural next step,” said Crocco. “We’re proud of what we’ve created here in Dutchess County, and we’re eager to bring that same passion and experience, with a twist, of course, to a new community.”

The duo said that while The Ridge will not offer the same dishes as Mill House, it will provide the same level of quality and excellence that patrons are accustomed to at the Poughkeepsie location.

“The only thing better than Mill House-level food, craft beer, and cocktails is enjoying them with an incredible view of the Gunks,” said Bishop. “We’ve been brewing ideas, pun intended, and can’t wait to bring a one-of-a-kind dining experience to Ulster County.”

More will come before the opening later this year.

