Tilly's Table, located in the Putnam County village of Brewster on the Tilly Foster Farm at 100 Route 312, opened in June 2017 and is still going strong more than seven years later.

The restaurant opened a few years after the farm was purchased by Putnam County, which brought the property back to working conditions so tourists and community members could enjoy it.

Now, the eatery uses ingredients from the farm in its dinner and brunch menus. Notable farm-to-table options on the dinner menu include braised short rib served over mashed potatoes and honey-glazed donuts; rosemary roasted chicken; and herb and wild mushroom crusted beef tenderloin, served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.

Meanwhile, Farmer's Table brunch offerings include fresh fruit, assorted pastries, salads, and smoked salmon, as well as bottomless mimosas.

The restaurant is a public-private partnership with Homestyle Catering, a family business run by Al and Joe Ciuffetelli.

if you're curious about the quality of the eatery's cuisine, take the word of Yelp reviewers who have had good things to say on Tilly's page:

"Quaint restaurant with post and beam construction. Very pretty inside. Menu had nice farm to table options," wrote Cheyenne C. of Sherman, CT in a review from earlier in November. She added, "Spicy rigatoni had good flavor and spice. Prices were fair for the quality and drinks were pretty strong. Would love to try their brunch!"

Linda D. of East Bronx praised the brunch: "We did the Brunch menu. So for $32.95 plus tax and gratuity you got the Farmers Table, which consisted of bagels, mini danishes, salads, fruit, mozzarella and tomatoes. That was a go up as much as you'd like. You also got bottomless mimosas...The service was excellent! Food was very good and pretty big portions!"

In another five-star review, Thomas B. summed up his thoughts more succinctly:

"Just go! That's all there is to it! Best around! Everything is phenomenal! Short rib is a must!" he wrote.

If you're interested in stopping by, Tilly's opens Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. as well as Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

