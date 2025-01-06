Mostly Cloudy 28°

SHARE

Popular Cold & Flu Medicine Recalled Over Contamination Concerns

A widely used cold and flu medication is being recalled due to potential contamination with foreign materials.

Kirkland Signature Severe Cold &amp; Flu Plus Congestion medication sold in October and November at Costco may contain foreign materials.

Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion medication sold in October and November at Costco may contain foreign materials.

Photo Credit: Costco
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The recall affects Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion medication sold at Costco in October and November. Impacted products have the lot code P140082 printed on the box and are linked to item number 1729556.

Costco advises consumers to stop using the product immediately and return it to any Costco location for a full refund.

“If you have any issues or concerns, contact us at 1-800-426-9391 or via email at complaints-inquiries@lnkintl.com,” the company said in a statement.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE