Popular Candy Bar Sold In NY Pulled From Shelves

On Monday, Oct. 27, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a recall notice for two candy bars distributed to retailers in New York and Michigan.

The company said certain bars may contain undeclared peanut or cashew, creating a serious risk for anyone with allergies to those nuts.

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory of Ann Arbor, Michigan announced the recall on Friday, Oct. 24. It covers Zingerman’s Peanut Butter Crush Full Size Bars with Lot #174250 because they may contain undeclared cashew, and Zingerman’s Ca$hew Cow Full Size Bars with Lot #174250 because they may contain undeclared peanut.

The Peanut Butter Crush bars come in yellow and purple 2 oz boxes labeled Peanut Butter Crush and Lot #174250. The Ca$hew Cow bars come in light blue and yellow 2 oz boxes labeled Cashew Cow and Lot #174250.

No illnesses have been reported. The company said the issue was traced to a temporary breakdown in production and packaging processes, and steps have been taken to resolve the problem.

Consumers who purchased Peanut Butter Crush or Ca$hew Cow bars from Lot #174250 should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory at 877-632-9264.

