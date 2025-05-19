Popeyes Blunder: Man Sips Bleach In Bottle Mix-Up After Hudson Valley Laundry Stop

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, at the Popeyes restaurant located at 1759 Central Park Ave., Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink said on Monday, May 19.

The man, who had stopped to eat after finishing his laundry, was carrying two water bottles — one filled with water, and the other with bleach. According to police, he mistakenly took a swig from the wrong bottle.

More details about the man's condition were not immediately available.

