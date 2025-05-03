Pope Donald I? Trump's AI Image As Holy Father Sparks Catholic Outrage

Poll What Do You Think About Trump Sharing Photoshopped Photos Of Himself As Pope? Love it! Hate it! It's offensive. It's funny. Don't care. Submit Vote View Results Current Results What Do You Think About Trump Sharing Photoshopped Photos Of Himself As Pope? Love it! 5%

Many are up in arms after President Donald Trump posted an AI image of himself as the Pope on Truth Social, which was then shared on the official White House social media pages.

"Why would he do this? It’s not funny, and I am not a (C)atholic, I am a believer in Christ, but this I feel (this is) very inappropriate and I actually am concerned if he really posted it or someone else (did)," one person posted on Twitter.

Another added, "You got mad a man didn’t wear a suit to speak to you but you’re ok mocking the head of an entire religion less than two weeks after he died?"

Trump's questionable post came days after he mused that he should succeed the late Pope Francis, who died last month at 88.

"I'd like to be pope," Trump said when asked about his choice for Francis' successor. "That would be my number one choice."

"I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope," Sen. Lindsey Graham joked (we think) this week on Twitter.

"This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!"

After joking about his own candidacy for pope, Trump did offer a suggestion to the Vatican, saying that "I must say we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who's very good."

Following his posting of the AI photo, the New York State Catholic Conference had strong words for the president.

"There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us."

"Presidents shouldn’t be trolling or baiting people. It does literally no good (except maybe sell him some more hats)," another user posted. "His social media presence might be the most embarassing part about him."

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele was among the most critical of Trump, stating that the post "affirms how unserious and incapable he is."

"During this period of Novemdiales (mourning the loss of Pope Francis) I’ll set this offense aside because Trump in his narcissism gets off on our being offended," he said.

"At 78, he remains a 10 (year-old) child, emotionally scarred and broken while desperate to prove he could be somebody.

"His problem: he can’t grow up to prove it."

What do you think about the image? Vote in the poll and let us know.

