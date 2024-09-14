Fair 78°

Police To Target Aggressive Driver In This Hudson Valley Town

As aggressive drivers flood the roadways, one Hudson Valley town will increase traffic enforcement to address the issue.

With increased speeding, running red lights, and other dangerous behavior on the roadways, the town of Poughkeepsie Police will be patrolling for aggressive drivers over the next few weeks.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The patrols will occur in Dutchess County in the town of Poughkeepsie in the coming weeks.

According to the town of Poughkeepsie Police, officers will actively monitor for violations such as speeding, unsafe lane changes, passing red lights, and other dangerous driving behaviors. 

"Our goal is to enhance road safety and ensure a secure driving environment for everyone," the department said.

The enforcement will take place throughout the town limits.

