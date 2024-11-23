Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects In February Hudson Valley Shooting

The incident occurred in Dutchess County on Saturday, Feb. 10, around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Main Streets in the city of Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Lt. Sean McCarthy of the Poughkeepsie Police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots. While no victims were found at the scene, an investigation revealed that an occupied residence had been struck by gunfire.

The department is asking for the community's helpd to identify the individuals caught on video who may be involved.

"Your assistance is vital to ensuring the safety of our community and bringing those responsible to justice," McCarthy said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the department encourages anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling the department’s tip line at 845-451-7577.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.