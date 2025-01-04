Police ID Speeding Driver, 24, Who Killed Woman In Westchester Hit-Run Crash

The Yorktown Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on East Main Street near Mohegan Avenue at approximately 8:06 p.m. on Jan. 3. Officers found the victim, identified as 42-year-old Jennifer Proeschel of Mohegan Lake, and provided aid with assistance from Yorktown Paramedics, the Mohegan Fire Department, and Mohegan Ambulance. Proeschel was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

An investigation revealed that the driver, Jake Barak, of Cortlandt Manor, who was traveling westbound on East Main Street, struck Proeschel and fled the scene, police said. Using resources from the Westchester County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit and the Real Time Crime Center, officers identified the vehicle and the alleged operator.

The suspect was arrested at his home and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident resulting in death (a Class D felony), speeding, and failure to use a designated lane (traffic infractions).

The driver was transported to the Yorktown Police Department for processing and is awaiting arraignment in Yorktown Justice Court.

Yorktown Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

