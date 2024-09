The incidents occurred in Rockland County in the village of Montebello.

The Ramapo Police Department reports it is investigating three recent residential burglaries in the Village of Montebello.

The department is asking for the public's assistance. Residents should report suspicious activity to the Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400.

This is a developing story.

