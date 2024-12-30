Overcast 54°

Plane Carrying Top 25 College Basketball Team Nearly Collides With Delta Jet

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a near-collision at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) involving a charter plane carrying the No. 19-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team and a Delta jet. 

A video on&nbsp;Youtube @AIRLINEVIDEOS captures the near collision.

 Photo Credit: YouTube/@AIRLINEVIDEOS
The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 27, as the Delta aircraft was taking off for Atlanta, Georgia.

According to reports, an air traffic controller urgently instructed the charter plane to "Stop, stop, stop" just before it crossed paths with the departing Delta flight. The quick action avoided a potential disaster, and no injuries were reported.

“In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never heard an ATC controller tell a plane to ‘Stop, stop, stop,’” said aviation enthusiast Kevin Ray, who shared video footage of the incident on YouTube.

The Bulldogs (9-4) resumed their schedule the following day, falling to UCLA 65-62 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. 

The FAA’s investigation will focus on the circumstances leading to the close call, as officials work to determine how the situation unfolded.

