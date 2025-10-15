Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Fair 67°

SHARE

Pizza Showdown: These CT, NY Spots Rank Among DoorDash’s Top Pizzerias In America

This National Pizza Month, DoorDash is dishing out more than just delivery: it’s crowning the ultimate hometown heroes of the pizza world.

Asylum Street Pizza was named among the best in American by DoorDash.

Asylum Street Pizza was named among the best in American by DoorDash.

 Photo Credit: Asylum Street Pizza
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The delivery platform analyzed thousands of customer reviews and ratings from January through September 2025 to spotlight 50 small but mighty pizzerias across five pizza-loving states: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, and New York.

“These 50 pizzerias aren’t just places to grab a slice: they’re neighborhood anchors, family traditions, and entrepreneurial success stories,” DoorDash said in a release. “Every order fuels their growth and keeps communities connected.”

To make the cut, each pizzeria had fewer than 10 locations, at least 1,000 reviews, and some of the highest average ratings nationwide, DoorDash said.

Top Connecticut Pizzerias

Connecticut, long hailed as one of America’s pizza capitals, landed 10 hometown favorites on the list, including:

  • Anna’s Pizza Restaurant (East Hartford)
  • Asylum Street Pizza (Norwich)
  • Est Est Est Pizza (New Haven)
  • Fino Wood Fired Pizza Bar (Watertown)
  • Hubspoke Kitchen (Wallingford)
  • Joey Garlic’s (Manchester)
  • Mario’s Pizzeria (Naugatuck)
  • Occum Pizza (Norwich)
  • Pietro’s Pizza (Hartford)
  • Sofia’s Pizzeria (East Windsor)

New York Favorites

  • Brooklyn DOP (Brooklyn)

  • Cosimo’s Brick Oven (Middletown)
  • F&F Pizzeria (Brooklyn)
  • Good Guys Pizza (North Tonawanda)
  • Joe’s Pizza (Manhattan)
  • One Pie Pizza (Buffalo)
  • Pizza Wizard (Rochester)
  • Rubirosa Pizza & Ristorante (Manhattan)
  • The Pizzeria (Islip)
  • Tino’s Pizzeria (Oneonta)

Click here for the full list from DoorDash.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE