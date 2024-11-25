Pilot Known For Rescuing Dogs Killed In Plane Crash In Region: 'A Friend To All'

A Virginia pilot who regularly flew dogs in need to safe homes around the country was killed when his small plane crashed in a remote area of New York.

The Greene County incident happened in the Town of Windham at around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

Sheriff’s officials said a single-engine Mooney plane was traveling from Maryland to Albany carrying the pilot and three dogs when it crashed in a remote area.

The impact killed the pilot, 49-year-old Seuk Kim, of Springfield, Virginia, and one of the dogs. A second dog, a lab mix puppy, survived but suffered two broken legs.

A third dog was initially reported as missing, but late Monday afternoon, Nov. 25, deputies said the animal was found near the crash site with minor injuries. The dog was taken by Partners for Animal Welfare (PAW) for veterinary care.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and the Windham and Hensonville fire departments.

Kim's body was extricated from the wrecked plane sometime on Monday and taken to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady for an autopsy, deputies said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating what caused the crash.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in for Kim, a husband and father of three originally from Burke, Virginia, who was a former partner and vice president at the public relations firm SunStar Strategic.

He was also an avid animal lover, having flown hundreds of dogs to safe homes around the country as part of his work with a nonprofit animal rescue organization, according to his Facebook profile.

In October, Kim wrote about flying four dogs from Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, to Stafford, Virginia for adoption. Weeks later, he announced that he was starting a charity with the goal of ending pet hunger.

“From a young age, Seuk dreamed of taking to the skies, and he made that dream a reality by becoming a pilot. He found immense joy in flying and used his passion to help others,” Christine Kim wrote on Facebook.

“Seuk was more than just a pilot; he was a champion for others, a friend to all, and a deeply loved member of his family.”

She went on to remember Kim as a “bright light in all our lives” who was “witty, spontaneous, and full of boundless generosity.”

“His laughter could fill a room, and his zest for life inspired everyone fortunate enough to know him. Whether through his bold sense of adventure or his quiet acts of kindness, he left a lasting impression on everyone he met.”

Kim leaves behind a wife and three children. Relatives said donations to support the family can be made on Everloved.

