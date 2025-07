The rescue happened in Brewster on Tuesday evening, July 1, when firefighters with the Brewster Fire Department saved a motorist on Route 22 near the Interstate 84 overpass.

Photos of the dramatic scene were posted on the department's social media page.

The Brewster area received more than 2 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, according to RainDrop data.

