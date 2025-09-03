Photos Released Of Chemical Fire Scene In NY: Train Service Now Resumed (Update)

The incident began just after noon on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 143 Woodworth Ave. in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police. Investigators said beauty supplies inside the warehouse spilled, causing a chemical reaction that ignited into a fire.

Yonkers Fire Department battled the blaze throughout the afternoon with 17 companies and more than 80 firefighters. Yonkers Police assisted by cordoning off the area, pushing emergency alerts, and helping evacuate around a dozen nearby residents as a precaution.

Officials also briefly suspended Metro-North service on the Hudson Line between Yonkers and Greystone because of heavy smoke that reduced visibility and raised concerns about airborne contaminants. ESU officers tested the air in surrounding areas and inside commuter cars and determined there were no hazardous materials present. Train service has since resumed.

Police said the fire is now under control, though crews remain at the scene to prevent flare-ups and continue the investigation. Several road closures remain in effect around Woodworth Avenue, though main routes such as Warburton Avenue are open.

While the earlier “shelter in place” order has been lifted, officials are still advising nearby residents to keep their windows closed to limit exposure to lingering smoke.

The property where the fire began is home to European Beauty Concepts and also houses 4Wall Entertainment’s LED studio, part of Great Point Studios in Yonkers.

No civilian injuries have been reported, though officials said several firefighters suffered minor injuries while working the scene.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

