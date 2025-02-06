Fog/Mist 36°

Philadelphia Plane Crash Leaves Resident Homeless, GoFundMe Launched

The Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crash in Northeast Philadelphia displaced countless residents, including Cornelius “CJ” Fannin, who lost his home and all of his belongings in the tragedy.

Cornelius Fannin and his home the night of the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crash. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Support Cj: Lost Everything in Plane Crash"/Cornelius Fannin
Dominique Goods-Burke

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Stand with Dominique in Her Healing"/Arianna Neromiliotis and Keya P
Ramesses Dreuitt&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Help Ramesses Recover from Plane Crash Injuries"/Yahaira Morales
Steven Dreuitt,&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Steven Dreuitt
The scene of the Learjet crash in Philadelphia.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Special To Daily Voice
Lizeth Murillo Osuna and&nbsp;Valentina Guzman Murillo

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lizeth Murillo Osuna
Pilot Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, Co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo
Pilot Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, Co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo Photo Credit: City of Philadelphia
The crater left by the Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, crashing into a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: NTSB
Jillian Pikora
CJ’s Story: Starting Over After Losing Everything

CJ had just finished work when he learned the devastating news—his home had been destroyed in the fiery plane crash that claimed multiple lives and impacted 343 homes in the neighborhood.

“As a single male with no family or support in the area, I find myself completely lost and homeless,” CJ shared on his GoFundMe campaign. “Everything I built over the years has been taken from me in an instant, leaving me with nothing but the clothes on my back.”

CJ is now seeking assistance to cover temporary housing, basic necessities, and rebuilding his life from scratch.

GoFundMe Launched To Help CJ Rebuild

To support CJ during this unimaginable time, a GoFundMe campaign, titled Support CJ: Lost Everything In Plane Crash, has been created.

The campaign has raised over $300 toward its $500 goal, with funds going toward:

  • Securing temporary housing
  • Replacing essential items, including toiletries and clothing
  • Helping CJ start fresh after the tragedy

“Any amount you can contribute will make a difference, and your support means the world to me during this incredibly difficult time,” CJ added.

The Other Victims

The crash killed all six people aboard the medical jet.

It injured 24 people on the ground. Four victims remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition, including Dominique Goods-Burke and 9-year-old Ramesses Dreuitt whose dad Steven has been identified as the person on the ground killed on impact.

Community And Recovery Efforts

The crash left four homes destroyed and six homes with major damage, according to city officials. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is continuing its investigation into the cause of the crash.

CJ’s story highlights the lasting impact of the tragedy on individuals in the community. To support CJ’s recovery and help him rebuild, visit the GoFundMe page.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate the crash.

Exactly 343 homes were impacted by the crash, click here for our full report on the damage.

