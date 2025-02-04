Philadelphia Plane Crash Impacted 343 Homes With 20 Damaged, Destroyed

Extent Of Damage

Officials confirmed that the crash on Friday, Jan. 31 had a wide-reaching impact on the Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard area:

4 homes were destroyed

6 homes sustained major damage

11 homes suffered minor damage

343 homes were impacted

In addition to the structural damage, numerous vehicles were destroyed, and debris scattered throughout the area caused further property loss.

Displaced Families Seek Support

One of the families directly affected was Alexis and her 7-year-old daughter, who lived near the crash site. Alexis was cooking dinner when the explosion destroyed the first floor of their home. She managed to escape with their puppy, Princess, while her daughter was away at her grandmother’s house.

Their home has since been declared uninhabitable, and Alexis’s car, essential for her daily commute to her law firm job, was also severely damaged.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by a family friend, Barbara Roque, to support Alexis and her daughter with:

Temporary housing

Transportation expenses

Replacing personal belongings

Relocation costs

The campaign has raised nearly $31,000 and continues to gather donations to help the family rebuild their lives.

Community And Recovery Efforts

The GoFundMe community has launched verified fundraisers to support victims and their families. Donations will go toward medical expenses, rehabilitation, and financial assistance for those affected. Click here to view the full list of fundraisers, which includes a link to help 10-year-old Andre Howard III was critically injured in the Philadelphia plane crash while shielding his little sister. After brain surgery, his first words were: “Daddy, did I save my sister?”

Philadelphia city officials and local organizations have stepped in to assist families impacted by the crash. Donations of school supplies and uniforms have been provided to displaced children, and firefighters have stepped up to foster pets like Princess while families secure housing.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation and has recovered key evidence, including the plane’s black box and engines, which are being analyzed in Washington, D.C.

How To Help

To support families like Alexis’s, donations can also be made to verified fundraisers, such as the Support Alexis’s Family After Tragic Plane Crash campaign.

Click here to read about the passengers killed who were inside the Learjet 55.

