Philadelphia Getting WNBA Team As League Grows To 18 Teams: What To Know

Philadelphia has been awarded a WNBA expansion team, the league announced on Monday, June 30. Philly will join Cleveland and Detroit as the newest cities in the league.

Philly's team will begin play in 2030.

"Philadelphia is one of the most storied basketball cities in the world and our region is home to some of the best women’s players and coaches to ever grace the hardwood," said Josh Harris, managing partner and co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. "It's only right that this city gets the WNBA team it deserves, and we're humbled to help usher in a new era of Philadelphia basketball."

The expansion franchises will help the WNBA reach 18 teams. The Golden State Valkyries joined the league at the start of the 2025 season and the Toronto Tempo are expected to begin play in 2026.

Philly's team will presumably play in the new arena planned for the 76ers and Flyers, which is expected to open no later than 2031. The arena will be developed by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Comcast Spectacor, the same groups backing the city's new WNBA team.

The joint venture also ends a heated debate over the arena's location. A competing $1.3 billion plan to build an arena near City Hall and Chinatown was abandoned in favor of keeping the hockey and basketball teams in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

The WNBA's expansion also includes the return of teams in Cleveland and Detroit.

The Cleveland Rockers were a founding member of the league in 1997 but folded in 2003. The Detroit Shock were created in 1998, moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2010, and are now in Texas as the Dallas Wings.

Cleveland's team will begin play in 2028 and will be operated by Rock Entertainment Group, owned by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Detroit's franchise will start in 2029 and be led by Pistons owner Tom Gores.

The Shock won three WNBA championships before moving to Tulsa.

"This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA," Gores said. "Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition. Detroit played a key role in the league's early growth, and we're proud to reignite that legacy as the WNBA ascends to new heights."

The expansion comes as the WNBA continues growing from a niche sport to a league with mass appeal. Younger stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers have brought more attention to the WNBA after successful college careers.

Morning Consult named the WNBA as the fastest-growing brand in 2024, while Fast Company ranked the league as No. 4 on its World's 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2025 list.

