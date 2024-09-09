Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, in New Hamburg, a hamlet of Poughkeepsie.

According to Dave Steckel, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the person was struck by a Metro-North train on the tracks near the New Hamburg station.

No passengers were injured on the train, which was delayed for about an hour. officials said.

The victim's name has not yet been released, and notification is pending.

The Metro-North Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

