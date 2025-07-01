Person Shot Multiple Times In NY, Police Investigating (Developing)

The shooting happened in Newburgh at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 8 City Terrace, according to police on scene, who confirmed the victim was hit by gunfire inside the apartment, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions said.

According to Lieb, authorities said the person was shot possibly in the stomach and leg and was rushed to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital. No information has been released about the victim’s identity or condition.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been announced. A motive remains unclear.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers were still on the scene Tuesday night gathering evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

