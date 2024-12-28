Person Jumps From Bear Mountain Bridge, Divers On Scene: Police

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, near Stony Point in Rockland County.

State Police said divers were on the scene searching for the victim but did not divulge if the person was a man or a woman.

On the Dutchess County Scanner Feed Facebook page, one person commented that he saw a few people talking with the man, trying to convince him not to jump.

After jumping, the man could be seen for a few minutes treading water and then disappeared underwater, the scanner feed reported.

Orange and Rockland County Fire report that divers and rescue boats have left the scene, and the State Police are in recovery mode.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

