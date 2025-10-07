Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Person Hit By New York-To-Harrisburg Amtrak Train Near Airport: Investigation Underway

An investigation is underway after a person was struck by an Amtrak train outside Harrisburg International Airport in Dauphin County on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m., according to an Amtrak spokesperson.

An Amtrak train

An Amtrak train

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - John H. Gray
Harrisburg Amtrak station

Harrisburg Amtrak station

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The person was trespassing on the tracks in Lower Swatara Township when they were hit by a train traveling from New York to Harrisburg, Amtrak said.

The condition of the individual has not been released.

None of the 35 passengers or the crew members on board were injured, officials said. Passengers were transferred to another train to complete their trip.

Amtrak is working with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

Two Keystone Service trains were canceled because of the incident, according to Amtrak Alerts posted on X. Train 648 was canceled between Harrisburg and Philadelphia, while Train 643 was canceled between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

No further details have been released at this time.

