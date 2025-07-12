Permanent Vision Loss From Flying Lids Spark Massive Water Bottle Recall

The retail giant issued a recall for about 850,000 Ozark Trail 64-ounce stainless steel insulated water bottles, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 10. The recall came after reports of the lids forcefully ejecting and hitting users in the face.

Three injuries have been reported so far, according to the CPSC. Two people suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye by lids that launched off bottles.

The water bottles have been sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com since 2017 for about $15.

"The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time," the recall notice said.

The bottles are silver and feature a black one-piece screwcap lid. They measure about 4.4 inches wide by 11.5 inches tall, with the Ozark Trail logo engraved on the side.

The recall applies to bottles with model number 83-662. The model number only appears on the original packaging, not the bottle itself.

The affected bottles were imported by Walmart and Olympia Tools International of Covina, California. They were manufactured in China.

Customers are urged to immediately stop using the bottles. They should be returned to any Walmart store for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, visit Walmart's website or call 800-925-6278.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.