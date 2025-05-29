Perfect Timing: Beaten Nypd Cop Released From Hospital As 2nd Suspect Is Hauled Off In Cuffs

Chowdhury Nafees was beaten and robbed by suspects later identified as Taveon Hargrove and Wayne Lucas before dawn on Saturday, May 24, at 1472 St. Peter’s Ave. in Westchester Square, the NY Post reports.

Nafees was knocked to the ground and punched in the face as one of the masked men held a knife to his throat and robbed him of his belongings and his service weapon, officials said.

On Wednesday, April 28, Nafees was discharged from Jacobi Medical Center as his brothers in blue looked on and cheered.

According to the U.S. Marshals, investigators learned that Hargrove had left the New York area and was believed to be staying with a family friend in North Chesterfield, VA, following the attack.

The U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (NY/NJ RFTF), along with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), moved in on the location and arrested Hargrove on Tuesday, May 27.

The following day, Lucas was arrested at the perfect moment, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said just as Nafees was released.

“I’m pleased to announce that this afternoon, Wayne Lucas was taken into custody in Virginia just as the officer he so brutally assaulted was discharged from the hospital to the cheers of his NYPD family,” Tisch said. “Come for one of us & you'll have the full force of the NYPD coming for you.”

