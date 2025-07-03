Peregrine Falcon Found Injured On Shore Of Reservoir In NY, Rescued

The falcon was discovered on Tuesday, June 17, on a rock near the shoreline of the Kensico Reservoir in the town of Harrison, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said on Thursday, July 3.

An Environmental Conservation Officer responded to the report and found the bird alert but grounded. Although no visible injuries were observed, the officer transported the falcon to a local rehabilitator out of an abundance of caution.

The bird was initially lethargic, but quickly recovered in care and was released back into the wild after a brief stay, the DEC said.

The Peregrine falcon (Falco peregrinus) is renowned for being the fastest animal on Earth, capable of reaching speeds over 200 miles per hour during its hunting dive, or “stoop.” The species, once endangered in New York, is now a protected bird of prey known for nesting on cliffs, bridges, and tall buildings.

The name peregrinus means "wandering falcon"—a fitting title for a bird that can migrate up to 15,500 miles in a year.

Thanks to swift action and local wildlife support, this one didn’t have to travel far to get a second chance.

