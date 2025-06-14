Pentagon Pizza Orders Skyrocketed Before Israel Attack, X Sleuths Say It’s No Coincidence

Poll Do You Believe The Account Predicted The Attack? Yes No It was a coincidence Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Believe The Account Predicted The Attack? Yes 60%

Pentagon Pizza Monitor, which was created to keep track of how busy Arlington pizzerias are, noticed an anomaly on Thursday, June 12 — hours before Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion."

"Pentagon Pizza Report: Open-source tracking of pizza spot activity around the Pentagon (and other places)," the account's bio states. "Frequent-ish updates on where the lines are long."

According to the account, things were normal during the day, but shortly before closing, several pizza places in the area close to the Pentagon saw a surge of orders before the bombs dropped.

"As of 6:59 p.m. nearly all pizza establishments near the Pentagon have experienced a HUGE surge in activity," they wrote.

Then, with things about to close later that night, things took a turn.

"With about an hour left before close, the 2nd closest Domino's to the Pentagon (about 8 min drive) is experiencing EXTREMELY high levels of traffic compared to a normal Thursday at about 11:00pm ET," they said.

"With 30 minutes to close, this Domino's continues to experience high traffic."

Newsweek notes that reports of surging pizza orders from the Pentagon around the time of major military operations by the US or its allies date back to the American invasion of Panama in December 1989.

The high level of activity came hours before Israel reportedly struck targets in Iran in response to previous attacks — a time when pizza orders also boomed — sending theorists into a frenzy and fueling speculation that the correlation is no coincidence.

On X, some users had some fun speculating about the metrics posted by the Pentagon Pizza Report.

"The people we trust with keeping us safe are relying on Domino's? They can’t at least get decent pizza? Sad," one user said.

"The pizza indicator has been surprisingly accurate over the years," another said. "The Pentagon should likely have their own internal pizza capability."

"Amazing how much one can tell from analyzing volume data of pizza consumption in a neighborhood."

Coincidence or clue? Let us know what you think.

