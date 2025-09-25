Pentagon Orders Rare, Urgent Gathering Of Top Commanders From Around World: Report

That was the sudden order to hundreds of US generals and admirals around the world — with no explanation why — according to an exclusive report by The Washington Post.

In a statement Thursday, Sept. 25, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week,” offering no further details, the outlet reported.

The gathering is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, The Post reported, and even some four‑star commanders and their staffs do not know the agenda.

The directive, issued earlier this week, went to virtually all top commanders worldwide, The Post said.

It comes as a government shutdown looms and months after Hegseth’s team announced plans for a sweeping consolidation of top military commands, following the Trump administration’s firing of numerous senior leaders this year.

Note: Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War. The change has not been approved by Congress, which is required before it can officially take effect.

