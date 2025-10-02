Peloton Raises Prices, Unveils New Equipment Amid Sales Slump: 'It's A Relaunch'

The All-Access Membership will increase from $44 to $49.99, Peloton announced on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The App+ plan will rise from $24 to $28.99, and App One will increase from $12.99 to $15.99. The hikes take effect immediately.

Peloton is also introducing Peloton IQ, an AI-powered coaching system that tracks form, reps, and workout history to deliver personalized feedback and training plans. The company also launched its Cross Training Series, a complete refresh of its equipment line that includes the Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Row+.

The moves come as Peloton struggles with falling sales after its COVID-19 pandemic boom.

"This is the start of a new chapter for Peloton," CEO Peter Stern said. "We're doubling the value of our hardware with the Cross Training Series by delivering world-class cardio and strength in a single machine. With Peloton IQ, we're introducing a new level of intelligent personalization to become the ultimate partner in our members' wellness journeys. This is more than an upgrade; it's a relaunch."

Peloton IQ uses computer vision and data from wearables like Apple Health, Garmin, and Fitbit to provide real-time insights, adaptive plans, and personalized class suggestions. Members on the premium plus line (Bike+, Tread+, and Row+) will also see new features like rep tracking, suggested weights, and custom workout generators.

The new equipment includes swivel screens for easier cross-training, faster processors, improved sound, voice controls, and built-in fans. A redesigned bike seat and optional comfort saddle are also part of the update.

Peloton has been reshaping its business model since its popularity surged in 2020. In August, the company reported a fiscal-year 2025 net loss of $118.9 million, which followed a $551.9 million loss in 2024.

The Cross Training Series is available now through Peloton's website, Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores.

