Pedestrian Struck, Pinned, Dragged In Rockland Crash: Report

The crash happened on Tuesday, Sept. 9 in the area of the Dominican University New York campus in Orangeburg when a vehicle lost control, trapping the pedestrian between two cars before dragging the person underneath, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop.

Emergency crews from the Orangeburg and Blauvelt Fire Departments, Orangetown Police, South Orangetown EMS, Nanuet EMS, Rockland Paramedics, and the Rockland County Sheriff all rushed to the scene.

A medevac helicopter was first requested, with a landing zone prepared by Blauvelt firefighters. However, the patient was instead rushed by ground in serious condition to Westchester Medical Center, according to the report.

No additional details about the cause of the crash have been released.

