Pedestrian Hit, Seriously Injured In Monsey

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck on a Rockland County road. 

The scene of the crash on Forshay Road in Monsey. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The crash happened a short time after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, April 29 in Monsey, when a pedestrian was hit in the area of 18 Forshay Rd., according to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop.

The victim was rushed to Hackensack Medical Center in serious condition, according to The Monsey Scoop's report. 

Pictures posted to Instagram by the outlet depicted a large emergency response at the scene. 

Forshay Road is now closed between Lodi Lane and Crabapple Court, according to Ramapo Police. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

