Payments Start In $725M Facebook Settlement: How Much You Could Get

Payments have begun in Facebook's $725 million privacy settlement. Every Facebook user in the US between Thursday, May 24, 2007, and Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, was eligible for payouts.

The case stems from Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm tied to far-right strategist Steve Bannon, the Associated Press reported. Cambridge Analytica harvested data from millions of Facebook users to support President Donald Trump’s 2016 election win.

In December 2022, Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle claims that it allowed users' private information to be improperly shared. The agreement was finalized on Thursday, May 22, 2025, according to the official settlement website.

Payments are expected to be issued throughout the fall.

"The distribution of settlement benefits commenced in September 2025 and will continue over the following 10 weeks," the website said. "If your claim is approved, a notification will be sent to your email 3-4 days before your payment is issued."

Payout size likely depends on how many people filed claims and how long someone was on Facebook, according to The Hill. Users will get a point for every month they had an active Facebook account between May 2007 and December 2022.

To be eligible, users had to file claims by the August 2023 deadline.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.