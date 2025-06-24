Passenger Dies Days After Mass Plane Crash That Killed MIT Scientist

The crash occurred on Thursday, June 19, shortly after the Mooney M20 aircraft departed from Beverly Municipal Airport. The plane went down on Sam Fonzo Drive, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

The pilot, Geoffrey Andrews—an MIT scientist who was expecting his first child in October—was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger survived for several days before succumbing to injuries, the DA's office confirmed.

Emergency crews had to cut both victims from the wreckage.

As of Tuesday afternoon, June 24, the passenger’s name had not been released.

A GoFundMe campaign for Andrews’ pregnant wife and unborn child has raised more than $82,000 as of Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash. No official report has been released.

