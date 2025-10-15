Parking Garage Partially Collapses In NY, Prompts Emergency Response (Developing)

According to White Plains Public Safety, emergency operations began shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of the Westchester One business center at 44 South Broadway, where crews are assessing the extent of the collapse within a section of the parking structure.

The incident has forced multiple road closures, and authorities are urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area while emergency personnel continue to investigate and secure the site.

Some were crushed in the collapse, ABC7 reported.

No information was immediately available regarding injuries or damage. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.