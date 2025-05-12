Parents Dread This Time Of Year Most: Here's Why

A new survey of millennial parents with school-aged children found that the final stretch before summer break can leave them feeling anxious, exhausted, and overwhelmed. They often have little time left for themselves.

The poll, conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Bob Evans, found that many parents feel their busiest time of year isn't the holidays, fall break, or even back-to-school season — it’s now.

Among the top stressors reported: juggling work with kids’ schedules, losing control of household routines, and the constant pressure of having kids home all day.

On average, parents say the tension kicks in nearly a month before the school year ends and doesn’t ease up until several weeks into summer.

More than four in five parents expect this year to be just as hectic, if not worse, than last year’s end-of-school-year stretch.

Of those who say it’ll be even busier, nearly half are planning more events, scheduling additional summer activities, or managing fuller calendars than they did in 2023.

Even basic daily routines have become difficult.

Roughly one-third of parents surveyed said they’re too worn out to cook dinner, feel burned out by cleanup duties, or are simply out of ideas for what to serve.

One in four said they struggle to make time to sit and eat with their families, and over a third admitted that feeding their children during this stretch feels like a challenge all its own.

What would help? More sleep, easy-to-prepare meals, and kids pitching in more at home, respondents said.

In fact, if they had a magic wand, many parents said they’d use it to make dinner appear or have all summer plans coordinated instantly.

“May is stressful because as parents, we’re trying to go above and beyond for our kids, balancing their schoolwork and summer schedules with an already-packed personal schedule,” said Marissa Wilson, director of marketing communications at Bob Evans Farms. “It’s easy to forget something or feel overwhelmed by the number of things that need to be done before the last day of school.”

“When parents are constantly busy with end-of-school-year tasks and activities, many can benefit from convenient meal and side options that can be prepared in five minutes or less,” Wilson added.

